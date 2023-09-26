Ananya Panday showers birthday love on her ‘papatii’ Chunky Panday; drops unseen photos and videos

Born as Suyash Panday, Bollywood actor Chunky Panday became a household name when his movie Paap Ki Duniya became one of the biggest hits of Bollywood in 1988. In his career spanning more than three decades, the actor has worked in multiple films, some as the lead actor and others in supporting roles. Today, September 26, the actor turned 61. To celebrate her father’s big day, Chunky Panday’s daughter, actress Ananya Panday shared several unseen visuals.

Ananya Panday wishes ‘papatii’ Chunky Panday on his birthday

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Dream Girl 2 star Ananya Panday is a daddy’s girl. She is often seen spending quality time with her dad who keeps cracking her up with his funny antics. A while ago, Ananya took to Instagram to shower love on her beloved father by sharing multiple funny yet unseen visuals. The first video she posted on her IG stories was a selfie video of baby Ananya and Chunky having a fun time wherein the dad teaches the little one to say ‘baby papatii’. Sharing the video, Ananaya wrote, “Thanks for introducing me to the camera at such a young age. Happy birthday papatiiii. Love you.”

The next picture was young Chunky embracing a teenager Ananya. This was followed by a picture of the Housefull 4 actor sitting at the dining table, back in the day. Another one was a picture of Chunky Panday with a blue face mask and a hairband on. The next picture showed a cute family moment with Ananya’s mother Bhavana Panday and younger sister Rysa. The second last picture is of the actor wearing a cowboy hat followed by another lovely pic of Chunky and Bhavana.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Ananya Panday’s work front

It’s just been a couple of years since Ananya Panday started her acting career with films like Student of the Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh in 2019. After tasting success and failure in equal measures, the Gehraiyaan actress made a comeback with the comedy-drama film Dream Girl 2 also starring Ayushmann Khurrana. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Control, and Shankara are reportedly some of her next projects.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Rumored lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday make heads turn at Aman Gill's wedding party