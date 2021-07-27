Ananya Panday shows concern over best friend Navya Naveli Nanda’s broken finger, asks her to ‘relax’

Ananya Panday is one of the fittest actors in the Bollywood film industry. Time and again, the Khaali Peeli star takes to her social media profile to motivate her fans towards leading a healthy lifestyle. On Monday, July 27, Ananya was seen doing the same. Sharing a new fitness video, the actress urged her fans to take care of their ‘health and body’. Donning an all-black athleisure wear, Ananya can be seen performing jumping lunges in the fitness clip. Surprisingly, not only fans but even best friend was left inspired.

However, actor Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter has accidentally broken one of her fingers. Showing concern about her health, Ananya politely asked Navya to relax as she declined her request to pick her up. While sharing the video, Ananya Panday wrote, “This was our last day of shooting so I had to finish off strong and show the team how we do things. It’s time to love how you look and feel, so come and start my workout routines with me for free today and find your power too! Don’t wait to take care of your body and your health, I’ll be with you to make it easy!”

Take a look:



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday) As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing application, Navya Naveli Nanda requested Ananya “can you pick me up now please?”. Immediately, Ananya declined her request and said, you have broken ur finger!! Relax”. Even, ’s daughter was left inspired by Ananya’s workout video, the star-kid showcased her appreciation by giving a massive ‘yes’ in the comment section. Here’s taking a quick look at the comment section of Ananya Panday’s latest Instagram post:

Talking about Ananya Panday’s professional front, the actor last featured alongside Ishaan Khatter in the masala flick, Khaali Peeli. She is now gearing for the release of her Pan-India film, Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the upcoming film is touted to be a romantic sports action movie that will simultaneously release in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and more.

ALSO READ| Ananya Panday, mother Bhavana and sister Rysa paint the town red in THIS throwback photo; SEE