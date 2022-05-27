Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav are perfect 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' trio in new PIC; Check here

Ever Since filmmaker Zoya Akhtar announced her next project Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav, it has never failed to make the headlines. The fans are eagerly waiting for the much-anticipated film. And, every now and then, the star cast increases the eagerness of the fans with some behind-the-scenes (BTS) or glimpses of the flick. Speaking of which, Adarsh Gourav, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, shared a beautiful snap with Siddhant and Ananya on Instagram.

In the photo, the trio looked picture perfect as they smiled in an aesthetic location. In the snap, Ananya can be seen wearing a blue tie-dye t-shirt with blue denim shorts, Siddhant wore a quirky white t-shirt with denim pants and on the other hand, Adarsh donned a plain black t-shirt with blue jeans. While sharing the beautiful picture, Adarsh wrote, "A pillow of winds #khogayehumkahan." As soon as he posted the snap, Siddhant dropped a kite emoticon in the comment sections. In addition to this, fans rushed to drop sweet comments in the comment section. A fan wrote, "So excited for #khogayehumkahan." Another user commented, "Aww you guys."

See Adarsh Gourav's post here:

Last month, Zoya Akhtar announced that Kho Gaye Hum Kahan has gone on the floor. Sharing a photo of the clapperboard on social media, the filmmaker announced that the movie is now being filmed. Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, Zoya shared a photo from sets that featured the clapperboard as the take 1 for Ananya, Siddhant and Adarsh's film began. Sharing it, she wrote, "Here We Go #Khogayehumkahaan." She tagged Ananya, Adarsh and Siddhant along with others.

Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan gets its title from the song of another Excel Entertainment film Baar Baar Dekho that starred Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is produced by Zoya Akhtar's Tiger Baby Films and Excel Entertainment.

ALSO READ: Zoya Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday, Siddhant & Adarsh goes on floor; Katrina Kaif reacts