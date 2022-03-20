Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav begin Kho Gaye Hum Kahan shoot, drop fun BTS pics from set

Finally, after months of making the announcement, stars of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav have come together to kick off shooting for their film. And as they reunited on the sets, it certainly was a day filled with unlimited fun for all the three lead stars. Photos from the shoot day reveal how Ananya, Siddhant and Adarsh bonded over makeup and look trials for their film. From getting goofy with each other to giving cute nicknames, Ananya, Siddhant and Adarsh looked excited about the film.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya reposted a couple of photos clicked by Adarsh and Siddhant. In one of the photos, Ananya could be seen looking at Adarsh with a straight face while he clicked the mirror selfie. He captioned the photo as, "HMU ft.grumps @ananyapanday." To this, Ananya replied, "That's my happy face!! #KhoGayeHumKahan." In other photos, Siddhant could be seen clicking Ananya and Adarsh's pictures while they were getting makeup done. Even Adarsh and Siddhant's cute camaraderie was captured in the behind-the-scenes photos.

See Ananya, Siddhant and Adarsh's BTS pics:

Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a story of three friends to be essayed by Ananya, Adarsh and Siddhant. The film is written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh, Reema Kagti. It is also being produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar. It was back in September 2021, when the film was announced with Ananya, Siddhant and Adarsh in a room together and the song Kho Gaye Hum Kahan from Baar Baar Dekho played in the background.

Meanwhile, Ananya and Siddhant recently did Gehraiyaan together and their performances in the same were loved.

Also Read|Ananya Panday all set to begin Kho Gaye Hum Kahan from THIS month with Siddhant Chaturvedi & Adarsh Gourav