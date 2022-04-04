Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Adarsh Gourav clicked in cool casuals outside Zoya Akhtar’s office; PICS

This evening, the paparazzi spotted Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav in the city. The young actors were clicked as they arrived at Zoya Akhtar’s office in the Bandra neighbourhood of Mumbai. Ananya, Siddhant, and Adarsh will be seen together in their upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film went on floors last month and the actors had shared behind-the-scenes pictures from their shoot on social media.

The trio was seen opting for comfortable casuals as they stepped out in the city. Student of the Year 2 actress Ananya was seen dressed in a baggy black tee-shirt, which she styled with a pair of straight-legged denim pants. Her hair was tied in a messy low bun, and she did not sport any makeup. Ananya also carried a yellow shoulder bag, a water bottle, and some notes in her hands. She wrapped up the look with a pair of white sandals.

Siddhant Chaturvedi was seen sporting a green tee-shirt and a pair of denim pants. He arrived on his bike. The White Tiger fame Adarsh Gourav was seen donning a blue tee-shirt with a pair of black Bermuda shorts. The co-actors posed together for pictures while the shutterbugs clicked them from a distance.

Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a story of three friends to be essayed by Ananya, Adarsh, and Siddhant. The film is written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh, Reema Kagti. It is also being produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar. It was back in September 2021, when the film was announced with Ananya, Siddhant, and Adarsh in a room together and the song Kho Gaye Hum Kahan from Baar Baar Dekho played in the background.

