Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi-Adarsh Gourav pose with graffiti wall as they promote Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

After their last collaboration in 2022 with Gehraiyaan, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi are all set to share screen space for their next film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan along with Adarsh Gourav. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, the film is one of the much-awaited projects from the talented stars. In the latest update, the stars are gearing up for its release and have kick-started the promotions.

Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav kick-start the promotions for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Today, on November 28, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan squad Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav were spotted in the city as they commenced the promotions for their film. In a video shared by the paps, the elated trio was also seen posing along with their beautiful graffiti on the wall featuring them with the mention of their film.

Have a look:

In the video, Ananya making a perfect blend of glamor and comfy outfits, was seen sporting a mini-printed skirt with a black crop top, a pair of white sneakers, and hair left open with a center partition. Siddhant, on the other hand, looked handsome sporting an oversized white mesh shirt with black trousers and matching shoes.

Adarsh was seen in a brown shirt with a green jacket over it, paired with black trousers and white sneakers. The actor completed his look with stylish black eye shades.

Release date of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is announced

On the other hand, adding to the excitement, the makers have announced the release date of the film. On the official Instagram handle of Netflix, the first look poster of the film was unveiled featuring the lead cast having a gala time. The film will stream on Netflix from December 26.

The caption of the post read: “Good things really do come in threes, and they're coming to Netflix! Kho Gaye Hum Kahan arrives on December 26th!”

Have a look:



Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is jointly written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh, and Reema Kagti, and is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti.

A Netflix Film, the Ananya, Siddhant, and Adarsh starrer is presented by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla earlier, Ananya revealed, “It's a friendship film set in today's digital world, so it will be very relatable for people.”

