Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi arrive at Kho Gaye Hum Kahan wrap up party, Zoya Akhtar & Kalki join; PICS

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan features Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav.

by Priyakshi Sharma   |  Published on Aug 12, 2022 12:00 AM IST  |  985
Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi were photographed some time back as they arrived at Kho Gaye Hum Kahan wrap-up party. For the unversed, Ananya and Siddhant will be sharing screen space for the second time after Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan, in Arjun Varain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which also features The White Tiger fame Adarsh Gourav alongside them. Moreover, Kalki Koechlin has a key role in the movie. It has been written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Arjun, and is backed by Tiger Baby Productions and Excel Entertainment. Tonight, Zoya, Kalki, Ananya, and Siddhant arrived at the wrap-up party of the movie at a bar in the Mumbai neighbourhood of Mumbai. 

Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and others at Kho Gaye Hum Kahan wrap up party 

Ananya, Siddhant, Kalki, and Zoya made a stylish appearance at the party. Ananya was seen donning a pretty white, purple, and pink crop top, that she styled with a pair of purple pants. She also wore a pair of chic black and purple sneakers. Her hair was left open with a middle parting, while she rocked a soft-glam makeup look. Siddhant Chaturvedi was seen wearing a quirky black tee-shirt with a tiger-print on it. He paired it with matching black trousers and shoes. However, its his bright yellow jacket that steal the cake. Both of them posed for photos together while the paps clicked them. 

Kalki raised the oomph factor in a beige top with tie-up detailing at the back. She paired it with a grey skirt. Zoya Akhtar was seen donning a black short kurta with a pair of light blue denim pants. 

Take a look: 

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is the coming-of-age story of three individuals, and their friendship, in a digital era. It is slated to release in 2023. 

