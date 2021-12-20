Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi nail a casual OOTD as they step out after Gehraiyaan announcement; PICS

Monday began with a great piece of news for fans of Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi as they announced Shakun Batra's film's title and release date. Gehraiyaan starring Deepika, Ananya and Siddhant was announced to be going for release on Amazon Prime on Monday morning and well, after it, two of the stars from the film were spotted in the city. Ananya and Siddhant stepped out in a casual avatar and the paparazzi caught up with them.

As Ananya stepped out of the house, the paps caught her in the frame. She is seen clad in a casual look for the day. In the photos, Ananya is seen sporting a white tee with distressed white jeans and matching sneakers. The gorgeous star kept her hair styled casually and was seen sporting a mask. As she stepped out, Ananya posed for the paparazzi. She waved to them from a distance and walked away after getting photos clicked.

On the other hand, her Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant also was seen in a casual yet stylish avatar in the city. In the photos, Siddhant was seen clad in a black tee with neon track pants and a silver jacket. He teamed it up with white sneakers and a cool pair of sunglasses. He was seen sporting a mask, that he removed briefly for photos. Siddhant obliged the paps with photos before he got into his luxury pair of wheels to head out.

Talking about Ananya and Siddhant's film together, Geheraiyaan also has Deepika and Dhairya Karwa in the lead role. The film is a complex relationship drama that is directed by Shakun Batra. It is backed by Karan Johar and will skip a theatrical release. It will hit Amazon Prime Video on January 25, 2022.

