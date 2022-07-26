Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Sara Ali Khan make statement in casuals as they get clicked in city; PICS

Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi are currently shooting for their upcoming film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ and were photographed in the city. A few hours back, Ananya and Siddhant were spotted in the city by the paparazzi as the actors were stepping out of a common place. The Student of The Year 2 actress was seen dressed in comfortable casuals as she wrapped up shoot for the day. Ananya donned a white tee-shirt with ripped shorts and a jacket. Her hair was left open and she had no makeup on. Ananya completed her look with a pair of maroon sneakers. On the other hand, Siddhant Chaturvedi was dressed casual grey tee-shirt with blue trousers. He also wore black shades to complete the look.

On the other hand, we all know Sara Ali Khan is a fitness enthusiast and regularly marks her attendance at the gym. Having said that, the paparazzi recently captured her in town making her way out of the gym. Donning one of her brightest smiles, the actress also waves at the paparazzi. Sara looked stylish in black athleisure.

Have a look at the pictures:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya and Siddhant were both last seen in Gehraiyaan. They shared screen space with Deepika Padukone and Dhairya Karwa. Ananya now has Liger in her pipeline. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Ananya will be seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the pan-India film. The trailer is all set to come out on the 21st of July. Siddhant, on the other hand, has Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in the pipeline.

Talking about Sara, She will be collaborating with Vicky Kaushal for the first time in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled project. In fact, she has been all praises for the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor and told ETimes, “Working with Vicky Kaushal was amazing, he's such a talented guy and he's so easy going that working with him is a lot of fun”. Besides, she is also working on Pawan Kripalani’s directorial Gaslight with Vikrant Massey.