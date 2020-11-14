Ananya Panday is a sight to behold in her festive look; Wishes fans on Diwali with a heartfelt post; See Pics

The latest pictures of actress Ananya Panday are surely winning the hearts of her fans and followers. Check it out.

The Bollywood diva, Ananya Panday shared a post on her Instagram to wish her fans and followers on Diwali. The stunner shared beautiful pictures of herself in a chic outfit. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle. The gorgeous diva Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Pandey also took to her Instagram handle to share a lovely picture with the family as they celebrated the festival of lights. The Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is seen donning a chic yellow coloured ethnic outfit. Ananya Panday is all smiles as she poses along with her family members on the occasion of Diwali.

The photo shared by Bhavana Pandey sees the entire family in a festive mood as they get together to celebrate the festival of lights. On the work front, Ananya Panday featured in the film called Khaali Peeli. This film also featured Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter in the lead. The stunning actress Ananya Panday will also feature as the female lead in the upcoming film called Fighter. This film will feature Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda as the lead.

This film happens to be one of the most highly anticipated flicks from the southern film industry. The southern drama Fighter is helmed by ace director Puri Jagannadh. The filmmaker is known for his blockbuster film iSmart Shankar. The latest pictures of the Student of the Year 2 actress Ananya Panday are surely winning the hearts of her fans.

