  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ananya Panday is a sight to behold in her festive look; Wishes fans on Diwali with a heartfelt post; See Pics

The latest pictures of actress Ananya Panday are surely winning the hearts of her fans and followers. Check it out.
9848 reads Mumbai
Ananya Panday is a sight to behold in her festive lookAnanya Panday is a sight to behold in her festive look; Wishes fans on Diwali with a heartfelt post; See Pics
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Bollywood diva, Ananya Panday shared a post on her Instagram to wish her fans and followers on Diwali. The stunner shared beautiful pictures of herself in a chic outfit. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle. The gorgeous diva Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Pandey also took to her Instagram handle to share a lovely picture with the family as they celebrated the festival of lights. The Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is seen donning a chic yellow coloured ethnic outfit. Ananya Panday is all smiles as she poses along with her family members on the occasion of Diwali.

The photo shared by Bhavana Pandey sees the entire family in a festive mood as they get together to celebrate the festival of lights. On the work front, Ananya Panday featured in the film called Khaali Peeli. This film also featured Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter in the lead. The stunning actress Ananya Panday will also feature as the female lead in the upcoming film called Fighter. This film will feature Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda as the lead.

Check out the posts

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)

This film happens to be one of the most highly anticipated flicks from the southern film industry. The southern drama Fighter is helmed by ace director Puri Jagannadh. The filmmaker is known for his blockbuster film iSmart Shankar. The latest pictures of the Student of the Year 2 actress Ananya Panday are surely winning the hearts of her fans.

(ALSO READ: Ananya Panday wants to explore more of action genre; Says she's keen to play a lead in an action film someday)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Ananya Panday's Instagram

You may like these
Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter glam it up as they arrive at Siddhant Chaturvedi’s house for Diwali bash: PHOTOS
Ananya Panday is back with her pun worthy caption as she dolls up in a red dress but has 'nowhere to go'
Ananya Panday shares 'before and after' childhood pictures with sister Rysa & mom Bhavana Pandey; Take a look
Ananya Panday reveals working with Deepika Padukone was like 'family', says Shakun Batra was on her wish list
Ananya Panday's fan approaches her with a card despite getting blocked by the team; Watch VIDEO
PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant keep it casual as they drop by Karan Johar’s Dharma office
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement