Ananya Panday is a sight to behold as she dons a black outfit in the throwback PICS from her first photo shoot

Ananya Panday recalls old times as she shares a few throwback pictures from her first ever photo shoot on Instagram. Check them out.

Ananya Panday has been able to garner a massive fan following despite being just two films old. The stunning diva made her debut in Bollywood with Student of the Year 2 in 2019 which also features Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. It has been produced by and directed by Punit Malhotra. People loved her role as the spoilt brat Shreya Randhawa who later mends her ways after falling in love with a guy.

The stunning diva who is frequently active on social media has recalled some old memories as she shares pictures from her first-ever photo shoot on her Instagram handle. Ananya writes, “throwback to my first photo shoot ever” in her caption remembering the good old days. She is seen wearing a loose black crochet cardigan with dramatic sleeves while posing for the pictures. The actress lets her hair down and opts for a dewy makeup look and nude lip color. Her killer expressions just steal all the limelight here!

Check out the pictures below:

Ananya won everyone’s hearts yet again with her second movie Pati, Patni Aur Woh co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. She will next be seen opposite Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli which has been co-produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and is directed by Maqbool Khan. Ananya will team up with South’s sensational star Vijay Deverakonda for a pan Indian movie titled Fighter helmed by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur. She has another project lined up which also includes and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Credits :Instagram

