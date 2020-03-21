Is Ananya Panday single? SOTY 2 director Punit Malhotra seems to know the answer

Student of the Year 2 director Punit Malhotra spills beans about Ananya Panday’s love life and has also opened up if the diva is single or not.

The current crop of actors and actresses are unabashedly themselves. Be it on social media or when they are spotted by the paparazzi in public, these stars are loved by their fans for their candidness. And that's exactly what millennial star Ananya Panday brought to the screen when she appeared on Zee Café’s upcoming episode of Starry Nights GEN Y. The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actress looked ravishing in a dress which she almost likened to everyone's favourite dancing emoji and was her most candid self.

Ananya, though from a filmy background, has not had it easy since she first stepped in front of the camera. The trolls hate messages and nepotism backlash has been prominent, but the millennial star says she wants to give back only love -- something teenagers and youth can completely relate to. Ananya along the way received tremendous support. She even spoke about her BFFs and Shanaya Kapoor, thereby giving us a glimpse into her life and that's what makes this episode an interesting watch.

The student was also joined by her mentor and director Punit Malhotra on the couch. Punit is the nephew of Indian designer Manish Malhotra who first turned AD for 's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and made his directorial debut with I Hate Love Storys. Together, they reminisced their journey from the first day of Student Of The Year 2 to pull off a massive prank. Just like every other millennial who loves pranks, Ananya, too, without a doubt is one of the goofiest actresses in Bollywood. So, it came as no surprise when the mentor and student dished out details about their antics. The director also had some interesting thoughts on Ananya's love life and revealed if she is single or no.

Check out the video below:

The upcoming episode starring Ananya and Punit is packed with such fun anecdotes and heaps of laughter that makes it a perfect watch to end the week with. Watch them on Starry Nights Gen Y on March 22, 2020, every Sunday at 10 PM only on Zee Café and Zee Café HD.

This article is in paid partnership with Zee Café!

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More