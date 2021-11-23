Ananya Panday & sister Nysa smile in this UNSEEN PHOTO with grandma and grandpa

Actor Ananya Panday is just a few films old but she sure knows how to steal the limelight with her social media presence. However, on Monday, November 22, it was the actor’s mother who stole her thunder. It so happened that Ananya’s grandpa and Bhavna Pandey’s father turned a year older and on the special occasion, the celebrity mother took to social media to share an unseen family photo that has made fans go aww.

In the photo, Ananya Panday and her sister Nysa can be seen smiling alongside their grandparents as the camera captures them together. While Ananya can be seen in her lazy PJ shorts and an oversized t-shirt, her sister Nysa poses in a purple shirt. However, Ananya’s geeky sunglasses is what stole fans’ attention in the adorable photo. While sharing the picture online, Bhavana said, “Happy Birthday Dad !!!! Love you !!!!! wishing you lots of love and a year full of health and happiness.”

Take a look:

As soon as the photo surfaced online, it garnered a barrage of likes in no time. While Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor showered the comment section with sweet birthday wishes. On the other hand, even fans filled the post with cute compliments. A fan said, “Beautiful pics. Very happy birthday to uncle”, another hailed, “Annie in specs”.

Talking about Ananya Panday’s professional front, the actor last featured alongside Ishaan Khatter in the masala flick, Khaali Peeli. She is now gearing for the release of her Pan-India film, Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the upcoming film is touted to be a romantic sports action movie that will simultaneously release in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and more. In the recent past, her photos with Mike Tyson have sent social media abuzz.

