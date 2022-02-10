Ananya Panday sizzles in bodycon dress ahead of Gehraiyaan's release; Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor react

Gehraiyaan featuring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa is all set to release on a digital platform in a few hours, on the 11th of February. Ahead of its much-awaited premiere, Ananya took to her social media space and posted a new picture featuring herself in a stunning green dress. She also gave netizens a glimpse into her excitement about her upcoming release. Joining her in her happiness, were her friends Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan, who could not help but react to Ananya’s Instagram post.

A few hours back, Ananya took to her personal Instagram space and shared a picture in which she can be seen clad in a beautiful bodycon green dress. The actress looked effortlessly pretty in the full-sleeved dress with a plunging neckline and zip detailing in the front. Ananya opted for a nude makeup look and she kept her hair open. She struck an attractive pose, as she flaunted her left profile. Sharing the picture, Ananya captioned the post, “like I’m too excited to think of a caption cuz #GehraiyaanOnPrime TOMORROW (slew of green heart emojis)”.

As soon as Ananya shared the post, it was flooded with a lot of likes and comments. Amid many comments from fans, were reactions from Ananya’s BFFs, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor. While Shanaya commented with a few heart-eye emojis followed by ‘loveeeee’, Suhana’s comment read, “Omg”.

Take a look:

Speaking about the film, Gehraiyaan, directed by Shakun Batra, will explore the interconnected stories of four individuals, Alisha (Deepika), Zain (Siddhant), Tia (Ananya), and Karan (Dhairya). From the trailer, it can be seen that the film is a take on the complexities and layers of modern, urban relationships, friendships, and betrayal.

ALSO READ: Rumoured couple Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter make a statement in casuals as they visit Shahid Kapoor; WATCH