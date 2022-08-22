Ananya Panday slays denim-on-denim look as she promotes Liger in ‘Dilwalon ki Dilli’; PHOTOS

Ananya Panday is undoubtedly one of the leading actresses of this generation. Despite being a few films old, Ananya has successfully made her space in the big and glamorous world of showbiz. The actress is currently busy promoting her most anticipated film sports drama, Liger with the South sensation Vijay Deverakonda and the duo have been touring the entire country to promote the film. The co-stars recently reached Delhi for the promotional event. And so far, her sartorial choices have been nothing less than gorgeous. From stunning suits to trendy coordinated fits and summer prints mini dresses, Ananya had worn it all for Liger promotions. The actress also cherishes a huge fan following on Instagram and keeps her fans and followers engaged and entertained on social media.

Meanwhile, the Khaali Peeli actress shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle as she promoted the film in ‘Dilwallon ki Dilli.’ Sharing the photos, Ananya wrote: “Dilwallon ki Dilli just 3 days to gooooo!! #Liger25thAugust.” In the pictures, she is seen wearing a denim jacket with shoulder pads, notched lapels, and frayed hems. This was topped off over a ribbed crop top which had blue stripes and a close ribbed neck. This jacket seemed to go well with the wide-legged pants which also bore hems so frayed and fine. Sneakers and earrings signed off her casual look. Ananya opted for a soft glam makeup look, while her hair was styled in soft waves. She struck several attractive poses as the camera clicked her.

Have a look at Ananya’s post:

Even before Liger reaches to theatres on the 25th of August this year, the makers have confirmed a sequel to the project. During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Dear Comrade star was asked if there could be a sequel to Liger, to which he said that it is on the cards but it will take some time to materialise.

In the upcoming film, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen playing a Kickboxer with a speech defect. Ananya Panday plays the female lead while Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy play prominent roles in Liger. Mike Tyson is playing a cameo role in Liger. In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions. The film is set to release on August 25.

Apart from this, she also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with her Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant and The White Tiger fame Adarsh Gourav. The film, written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Arjun Varain Singh is a coming-of-age story about three friends in the digital age.in the pipeline. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Ananya will also star in Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2.

