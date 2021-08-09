Ananya Panday slays New York street style in classic white & blue combo complete with OTK boots; Yay or Nay?

Actress Ananya Panday is among those who always have their style game on point and every time she dolls up, she ensures she chronicles it on her Instagram handle. Fans too love to see how she styles up her casual OOTDs and take inspiration from her. Recently, Ananya took a trip down memory lane as she dropped a glimpse of her 2021 New York trip. Earlier this year, Ananya was snapped leaving for New York with her mom Bhavana Panday and now, she has shared a photo from the same.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared a photo in which she is seen clad in a classic combo of white and blue. The Khaali Peeli actress is seen clad in a white V-neck sweater with distressed blue denim jeans. Keeping in mind the high fashion quotient of the city she was holidaying in, Ananya styled up her casual OOTD with OTK boots. Her knee-length black boots combined with her cute bag managed to complete her stylish look. The actress was seen opting for a grey mask as she followed the COVID 19 protocols.

Take a look:

Sharing the photo, Ananya wrote, "New York city '21 On film." The Khaali Peeli star managed to leave everyone in awe of her casual street style and wanted to see more from her NYC trip.

Meanwhile, the star has been busy with the shoot of her next film with director Shakun Batra. The untitled film also stars , Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. Besides this, Ananya also has Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. The film is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by .

