Ananya Panday slays in an upcycled pinstripe blazer as she opts for a sustainable Saturday night look

Ananya Panday often makes headlines for her quirky captions or stunning photos on social media. The young star, who was last seen in Khaali Peeli, is working on several other projects. However, this weekend was a little different as Ananya took a break and stepped out in style. The actress shared a couple of photos and you may want to take some style notes.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Ananya dropped a series of photos as she posed for the camera in a pinstripe blazer. However, it wasn't just any other outfit. The actress opted for a sustainable Saturday night look as she wore an upcycled pinstripe blazer. The blazer's bottom half was cut and upcycled into a stylish slit skirt whereas the top half of the blazer was a cropped version of the full one.

Ananya completed her look with a black lace bralette underneath the blazer, black strappy heels and a neckpiece. She left her tresses open and flaunted a sharp and glam makeup look. Ananya's stylist Lakshmi Lehr dropped photos on her Instagram and captioned it, "Ready for the weekend."

Recently, Ananya Panday wrapped shooting for Shakun Batra's film alongside and Siddhant Chaturvedi. On completing the film, Ananya shared a series of photos and a video with the team and penned a few heartfelt words. Sharing photos with the cast, Ananya wrote, "Blurry moments but my feelings for u all are crystal clear the best best best experience EVER with a crew that felt more like family A film made with so much happiness, so many jokes and just pure love - a set where I felt most comfortable in my own skin and felt truly accepted and liberated to explore (sic)."

