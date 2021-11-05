Ananya Panday slays in white ethnic wear as she poses with her family in priceless Diwali PICS

Diwali 2021 has been a memorable affair. After almost two years of lowkey and muted celebrations, the country once again celebrated with the enthusiasm and joy of the pre-COVID times. The tinsel town of Bollywood also came together to have great fun at grand and lavish Diwali parties. Amid this, many celebrities took to their social media space and treated fans to a glimpse of the festive time spent with their loved ones. Speaking of which, Bollywood actor Chunky Panday’s wife Bhavana Pandey posted a slew of family pictures featuring daughter and actress Ananya Panday, as she wished netizens Happy Diwali.

Last night, Bhavana took to the photo-blogging app and dropped quite a few beautiful family pictures on the gram. The photos featured Bhavana with hubby and actor Chunky Panday, and their two daughters Ananya and Rysa Panday. Ananya’s cousin and aspiring actor Ahaan Panday was also seen in one of the photos. The first picture was a beautiful family portrait of the Pandays. Everybody was decked up in beautiful ethnic year for the Diwali celebrations. Ananya looked like a breath of fresh air in a sleeveless white chikankari kurta. She opted for a minimal look for the night with light makeup, simple earrings, and hair kept open. Sharing the pictures Bhavana wrote, “Happy Diwali from Me and Mine to You and Yours !!! Love and Light Health and Happiness #gratitude”.

Take a look:

On the work front, Ananya has several exciting projects lined up. She will be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger which features south star Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. She also has a pivotal role in Shakun Batra’s yet-to-be-titled film starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Apart from this, Ananya recently shared the poster of her next movie, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gourav Adarsh.

