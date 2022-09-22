Ananya Panday smiles at the paparazzi as she gets clicked at Dharma office; Is new film on cards?
Ananya Panday will be seen next in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana.
Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. She began her acting career in 2019 with roles in Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2 which also starred Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the lead. She has successfully carved a niche for herself and apart from acting, the Khaali Peeli actress’s sartorial sense of fashion is drool-worthy. Despite being a few films old, the Pati Patni Au Woh actress has successfully made her space in the big and glamorous world of showbiz.
Ananya never misses a chance to make the heads turn both on and off the screen and the actress once again made headlines as she was spotted at the Dharma office today. Ananya kept her OOTD casual as she was seen in a black and white crop top. She paired it with black cargo pants and she completed the look with a black baguette bag. In the pictures, Ananya opted for no makeup and she also stopped by to pose for the cameras as she acknowledged the presence of the paparazzi.
Check out Ananya Panday's PICS:
Meanwhile, recently she announced her collaboration with Ayushmann Khurrana for Dream Girl 2. Sharing the teaser of the film on her social media, Ananya wrote, “Aapki Dream Girl Phir se aa rahi hai, miliye Pooja se 29th June 2023 ki Eid par. #DreamGirl2 in cinemas on 29th June 2023.” This marks Ananya's first on-screen collaboration with Ayushmann.
Apart from Dream Girl 2, Ananya will star in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan which also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in pivotal roles. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan also stars Kalki Koechlin in the movie. The film is written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh, and Reema Kagti. It is also being produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan Akhtar.
