Ananya Panday smiles bright and radiates positivity like a sunflower in LATEST video; Watch

In a new reel she shared, Ananya can be seen smiling wide as she held a sunflower close to her. Let us be honest - the sunflower was just like her - Radiant and beautiful. Along with the reel, she penned down an adorable caption. She wrote, “turning to the light!” Of course, her video was a hit in the world of Instagram as all her fans showered their favourite actress with love and compliments.

Meanwhile, just a few hours ago, Ananya and her entire team made a super exciting announcement. The first song from Vijay Deverakonda's forthcoming sports drama Liger will be out soon. Titled Akdi Pakdi, the track has been composed by Lijo George-Dj Chetas. This peppy number is scheduled to be out on 11th July. The announcement poster shows Vijay Deverakonda in a red blazer, trying to help co-star Ananya Pandey whistle.

Talking about Liger, Liger has been jointly financed on a massive scale by Bollywood's leading production house Dharma Productions, in association with Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, and Apoorva Mehta.

Vishnu Sarma is the cinematographer for this action entertainer, while Junaid Siddiqui has looked after the editing department. Mani Sharma is on board the team as the music director. Made in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, this Pan India movie will release in theatres worldwide on 25th August this year.

