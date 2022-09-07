Ananya Panday soaks in the 'capri-sun' in a floral printed green bikini during her Italy vacation; Video
Ananya Panday is enjoying her holiday in the island city of Italy, Capri.
Ananya Panday is one of the most talked about actresses in the industry. The young diva, who had made her big Bollywood debut with Student of The Year 2, has successfully carved a niche for herself. Needless to say, Ananya enjoys a massive fan following. Besides, be it for her acting skills or her style statements, Ananya never misses a chance to make the heads turn both on and off the screen. The actress has been holidaying in Italy since the past few days and she has been sharing some really exotic photos and videos from her holiday. Today, the actress shared a photo and video from an Island in Italy, Capri.
Ananya first shared a video from Capri wearing a gorgeous floral designed green bikini and soon after, shared photos too. She also wore swanky looking sunglasses too, as she took photos against the sunshine that fell on her. The actress captioned her Instagram post as, "capri-sun". Apart from these photos, her Instagram stories are full of the various things she saw through the day. Yesterday, she shared a photo specifying how much she loves having lemon sorbet.
Have a look at Ananya Panday's Instagram story, HERE
Have a look at Ananya Panday's Instagram post:
Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the martial-arts drama Liger. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, this pan India movie co-feature Vijay Deverakonda and Ramya Krishnan released on August 25 this year. The film was not received well but the songs of the film became quite popular among masses and the chemistry of the leads was lauded too. Ananya will net be seen in Arjun Varain Singh’s directorial Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The movie will mark Ananya’s second collaboration with Siddhant after the 2022 release Gehraiyaan. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress mentioned that she is in talks for three projects, she can't speak much about.
Also read: Ananya Panday expresses love for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan family post shoot: 'Packing up at 8 am never felt so good'