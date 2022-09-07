Ananya Panday soaks in the 'capri-sun' in a floral printed green bikini during her Italy vacation; Video

Ananya Panday is one of the most talked about actresses in the industry. The young diva, who had made her big Bollywood debut with Student of The Year 2, has successfully carved a niche for herself. Needless to say, Ananya enjoys a massive fan following. Besides, be it for her acting skills or her style statements, Ananya never misses a chance to make the heads turn both on and off the screen. The actress has been holidaying in Italy since the past few days and she has been sharing some really exotic photos and videos from her holiday. Today, the actress shared a photo and video from an Island in Italy, Capri.



Ananya first shared a video from Capri wearing a gorgeous floral designed green bikini and soon after, shared photos too. She also wore swanky looking sunglasses too, as she took photos against the sunshine that fell on her. The actress captioned her Instagram post as, "capri-sun". Apart from these photos, her Instagram stories are full of the various things she saw through the day. Yesterday, she shared a photo specifying how much she loves having lemon sorbet.