Ananya Panday on social media trolling: I like to take it with a pinch of salt

Ananya Panday is one of the most adored actresses of this generation and ever since she marked her debut in Bollywood, the star kid has been in the spotlight. She made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with the film Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She then starred in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan, Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter and Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress is very active on social media and makes it a point to keep her fans and admirers engaged with what she is up to, in her personal and professional life. In a recent Interview, Ananya talked in length about her upcoming film Liger among other things.

In the interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ananya was asked about how important sense of humour is and about whether the social media trollers affected her or not. She said, "I think it depends on the day. I guess I can't say I take it strongly everyday. I do get upset because I am a human too, at the end of the day. But, usually, I like to take it with a pinch of salt. Sense of humour is the most important. I have taken this from my dad because he has such good sense of humour and I like giving it back and enjoy the banter." Ananya Panday's answer was appreciated because she was able to make peace with the realities of film business and also ret into her own groove.

On the work front, Ananya, who was last seen in Gehraiyaan alongside Deepika Padukone, Sidhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa, will be next seen in Puri Jagganadh’s much-talked-about pan India movie ‘Liger’ opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The movie is slated to hit the screens on August 25 this year. Post that, she will be seen in Excel Entertainment’s coming-of-age drama Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

