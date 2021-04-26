Ananya Panday speaks on the cinema post and during COVID: Working amid the new normal is challenging

In a recent chat, Ananya Panday opened up on the functioning of the film industry amidst the COVID protocols and how she is coping with the new way of working.

Liger actress Ananya Panday has grown to be a huge star in only the last two years of working since she started her career in 2019 with Student of the Year 2. She has a huge social media footprint and exciting upcoming projects including Liger with Vijay Deverakonda in the lineup. Ananya recently took off to New York with her mother Bhavna Panday from Mumbai. Star son also went to New York on the same day with .

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Ananya spoke about her upcoming projects and dealing with the changing world of cinema. Ananya mentioned that cinema has evolved from what it was and with the influx of digital, storytellers are experiencing the freedom to tell new forms of stories. She said, “It’s a great time to be in cinema” considering that she is part of two huge projects with Dharma Productions called liger and untitled Shakun Batra film with and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Speaking about the Shakun Batra project, Ananya said, “Shakun’s film is in a genre which hasn’t been explored in Bollywood yet. And I think people will be really interested to see that, as well as the whole dynamic between the four of us,”. With Liger she is starting her journey into market places of India with Liger being a Hindi-Telugu project and Vijay Deverakonda one of the biggest stars of Telugu cinema. Ananya mentioned that Liger is a full-on masala popcorn entertainer and dwells in the kind of genre that she loves watching. Liger has a scheduled release date on 9 September 2021 while the untitled Shakun Batra project doesn’t.

