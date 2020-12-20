Ananya Panday spends a perfect weekend with her mom Bhavana & sister Rysa; See PHOTO

Ananya Panday will next be seen in Shakun Batra's film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone. Meanwhile, check out her latest family picture.

Ananya Panday might be a few films old but it won’t be wrong to say that she has already reached the heights of popularity. The diva who made her debut with Student of the Year 2 has come a long way now and has some interesting projects lined up. In the midst of all this, she does not forget to spend some quality time with her family members, and what better than social media to prove the same right!

Recently, the Khaali Peeli star spent a perfect weekend at home with her little sister Rysa and their mom Bhavana. The latter has been basking in the glory of the success of late owing to her stint in ’s The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. One can see the three of them flashing their captivating smiles as they pose together for the picture. Ananya looks pretty in a printed green dress while Rysa dons a peach-colored outfit. Their mom looks no less in a white top and jeans.

Check out the pictures below:

Talking about Ananya Panday, her last picture was Khaali Peeli in which she was paired up opposite Ishaan Khatter. The Maqbool Khan directorial has been released on an OTT platform. On the other hand, the actress is currently busy with her upcoming project that has been backed by Shakun Batra. It also features and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. They have been shooting for the same for the past couple of weeks. However, the film’s title hasn’t been allowed yet.

Also Read: Ananya Panday makes a cute appearance in her recent selfie and we are mesmerised by her pananche; See pic

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Bhavana Pandey Instagram

Share your comment ×