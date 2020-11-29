Ananya Panday spends Sunday with her 'boys' as she strikes a picture perfect pose

Ananya Panday, who is currently gearing up for Shakun Batra’s untitled next, has shared a few glimpses of her Sunday morning with her furry friends.

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, who was recently holidaying in Dubai, decided to spend a paw-some Sunday with her boys. The actress recently took to her Instagram handle to share a few glimpses of her Sunday morning with her furry friends. In the pictures, Ananya can be seen spending some quality time with her two pet dogs. The SOTY 2 actress can be seen wearing white ripped denim pants paired with a pink cami top as they pose happily for the camera.

It seems like the Khaali Peeli actress loves her furry friends too much. Even the pet dogs are looking too cute in the pictures. While sharing the beautiful pictures, she captioned the post as, “My boys all I need.” Soon after she posted the adorable stills, Ananya’s mother, Bhavana Panday dropped a few heart emoticons on the comment section of Ananya’s post.

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s latest pictures here:

On the professional front, Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with ’s Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Post that, she was seen in Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. However, she was last seen in filmmaker Maqbool Khan’s Khaali Peeli where she had shared screen space with Ishaan Khatter.

She is currently gearing up for Shakun Batra's next untitled project with and Siddhant Chaturvedi. After wrapping up the first schedule in Goa, they are currently shooting in and around Mumbai. Apart from this, she also has Puri Jagannadh's directorial with Vijay Deverakonda in the pipeline.

Also Read: Ananya Panday on working in Puri Jagannadh's directorial with Vijay Deverakonda: That’s a different world

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Ananya Panday Instagram

Share your comment ×