Ananya Panday spends Sunday night with perfect combo of coffee, cake & a 'delicious' read; PIC

Ananya Panday is undoubtedly one of the leading actresses of this generation. She made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with the film ‘Student Of The Year 2’ alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She then starred in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, ‘Khaali Peeli’ and ‘Gehraiyaan.’ The star kid also cherishes a huge fan following on Instagram and never fails to impress her followers with her drool-worthy pictures. The actress remains quite active on the ‘gram and keeps her fans updated by sharing interesting titbits.

Maintaining the trajectory, the Student of The Year 2 actress recently took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of perfect combo for a Sunday night. Sharing the pic of a book, cake and coffee, Ananya wrote: “Coffee, cake and a delicious read.”

Have a look at Ananya’s post:

On the personal front, Ananya was reportedly dating Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter. However, Pinkvilla reported that earlier this year the couple broke up after dating for 3 years. Ananya and Ishaan reportedly bonded well on the sets of their movie Khaali Peeli. The report further added that the break-up decision was mutual and that things have ended on a positive note.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Shakun Batra’s directorial Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. Ananya will be next seen in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ featuring her Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant and The White Tiger fame Adarsh Gourav. The film, written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Arjun Varain Singh is a coming-of-age story about three friends in the digital age.

She will also star in Puri Jagganadh’s much-talked-about pan India movie ‘Liger’ opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The movie is slated to hit the screens on August 25 this year.