Ananya Panday sports red and black athleisure as she gets papped outside her Yoga class; See PHOTOS

Ananya Panday, who is known for her love for fitness, was recently spotted in the city post her yoga session and the stunner happily posed for paps.

The gorgeous Ananya Panday is one such star who does not make any compromises with her fitness regime. Despite a hectic work schedule, she always makes sure to take out the time for her yoga sessions and for gym. Of late, she has been spotted in the city heading to her yoga classes. In fact, even after partying late at night at ’s birthday bash, the Student of the Year 2 star yesterday did not miss her morning yoga classes. And today again, she was spotted by the paparazzi after her session.

In the pictures, we can see Ananya clad in a red top and black shorts teamed with white shoes. The star kid posed for the shutterbugs. The Khaali Peeli star can also be seen waving at the photographers as she sits inside her car. She tied her hair in a bun and was seen heading out of her yoga class. In the pictures, we can also see the actress carrying a white bag and a water bottle with her. Ananya also made sure to wear a mask.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old actress recently made heads turn as she joined Deepika Padukone for her 35th birthday celebration and arrived in style with filmmaker . It is no secret that she shares a great rapport with the Padmaavat star and often showers praises on the latter. Ananya and Deepika will be seen together in Shakun Batra's upcoming untitled film.

Chunky Panday’s daughter also has Fighter with Vijay Deverakonda in the pipeline.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

