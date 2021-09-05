Ananya Panday SPOTTED on a lunch date with dad Chunky Panday & mom; PICS inside

Ananya Panday is one such star kid who makes sure to win hearts with her looks whenever she steps out. Ananya is one of the most favourite stars for the paps to capture on their lenses. Well, paparazzi would never miss a chance to click her picture especially when she is accompanied by her father Chunky Panday and her mother. Today the trio were spotted outside a restaurant in the city as they stepped out to have family time together.

Ananya Panday wore white coloured hot shorts that were ripped from the bottom. She wore a beige coloured tube over it and paired it with a black and red shrug that she tied in the front. The diva left her hair open and wore a thin chain around her neck. She completed her look with a pair of sneakers. Chunky Panday on the other hand wore a black collared t-shirt, dark blue denim and blue loafers. He completed his look with a pair of sunglasses. Ananya’s mom looked pretty in a black jumpsuit as they all posed for the camera. It looks like Ananya was out on a lunch date with her parents as they were enjoying their Sunday.

Take a look:

On the work front, Ananya will be next in ‘Liger’ alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film helmed by Puri Jagannadh is a Hindi and Telugu language film and is scheduled to release in September. Apart from ‘Liger’ Ananya will also be seen in director Shakun Batra’s next film. It is yet to be named, and features actors Deepika Padukone, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the leads.

