Ananya Panday spotted with BFF Navya Naveli Nanda at Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's Diwali Party

Talking about the latest update, best friends in B-Town Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda arrived together in the same car at fashion designers Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's Diwali party. They both flashed their cute smiles as they waved at the paps in style.

Bollywood indeed had a busy night tonight. We caught a glimpse of four high-profile Diwali bashes that took place in Mumbai. These are Krishan Kumar’s Diwali bash, Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali Bash, Amritpal Singh’s Diwali bash, and now fashion designers Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's Diwali party. Barring a few celebrities, it seems that every other actor was spotted at either of these four parties.

For those who are completely unaware, Navya is the granddaughter of legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Ananya, on the other hand, is the daughter of actor-Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey.

Though Navya has not yet made her Bollywood debut, she has managed to grab headlines for her podcast titled ‘What The Hell Navya’ which features the voices of her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and grandmother Jaya and herself. The trio is often heard having fun while spilling beans about their family secrets and their habits.

Ananya, on the other hand, has done a couple of Bollywood films like Student of the Year 2, Liger, Pati Patni Aur Woh to name a few. She will next be seen at the box office in the film titled Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role.

Ananya and Navya were recently spotted at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash as well. They both looked gorgeous in their stunning attires as well.

About fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla

Speaking in detail, Sandeep Khosla along with Neeta Lulla, Abu Jani, and Reza Shariffi, won the National Film Award for Best Costume Design in the year 2002, for his work in the Bollywood film Devdas directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Notably, In 2012, the label Abhu Jani-Sandeep Khosla completed 25 years in the fashion industry.

We wish our readers a very Happy and Safe Diwali!

