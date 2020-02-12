Ananya Panday to start filming for Vijay Deverakonda's Fighter from THIS date; Find out

Ananya Panday is to join Vijay Deverakonda for the shooting of Fighter from mid-March or first week of April.

Vijay Deverakonda broke out the good news to all his fans as he kickstarted the year announcing his Bollywood debut. The Arjun Reddy sensation swept the netizens off their feet with his incredible acting and over the top good looks. Soon, the Telugu star became a rage in B-Town too after his film's Hindi remake, Kabir Singh starring and Kiara Advani hit the screens in 2019. After making multiple visits to the tinsel town, the actor had earlier stated that he wishes to enter Bollywood.

has turned into a mascot for many fresh faces. He is known to bring young talent into the industry, giving them their first break. This time its Vijay Devarakonda, the south sensation, who is all set to mark his Bollywood debut under KJo's guidance. According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the Vijay Deverakonda starrer Fighter has begun rolling and the leading lady, Ananya Panday is to join Vijay for the shooting by mid-March or April first week.

A report by Mumbai Mirror states that the makers wished to cast a young actress opposite Vijay in the action film. The film is being directed by Puri Jagannadh and bankrolled by Karan Johar and Vijay is all set to begin his Bollywood journey with the Mixed Martial Arts-heavy action film. The actor has already wrapped up the first shooting schedule of the film and is now looking forward to begin filming with Ananya Panday.

