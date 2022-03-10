Ananya Panday on starting her career right after school: No textbook can educate you like your workplace

Ananya Panday today is among the successful actresses in Bollywood. The actress made her acting debut from Student of the Year 2 co-starring Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. And her last release Gehraiyaan proved her acting prowess in the industry. In an interview with The Times of India, she spoke her mind on how she felt about starting her career right after school.

Ananya started her career at the age of 19 and that’s why in her initial days, she felt disconnected from her friends. All were in college and she was on the sets working. But then the Khaali Peeli actress does mention that she values her experience which she gained from working. Describing more on this, Ananya said that no textbook in this world that can educate enough like your workplace. Workplace gives practical knowledge which helps you in future. And we agree with her.

Ananya Panday also believes that working early does help you to grow up faster. The actress has been getting a lot of appreciation for her role in Gehraiyaan which also stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa.

She will be soon seen in Liger with South star Vijay Deverakonda. He is making his Bollywood debut in the film. The first poster has been released. Apart from this Ananya also has Zoya Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in her kitty also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

