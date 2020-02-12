Ananya Panday is startled as an argument breaks out in front of her at LFW & it’s relatable AF; WATCH

Ananya Panday graced the Lakme Fashion Week 2020 on Wednesday. While she was posing for paps, an argument broke out in front of her and left her completely bewildered. Check out her reaction.

Among the popular stars among the youth, Ananya Panday’s name shines right at the top when it comes to her style statement. The Pati Patni Aur Woh star has managed to become the talk of the town due to her spunky acting in films and her cool looks. However, on Wednesday, Ananya floored everyone by opting for a bright outfit to grace the red carpet at the Lakme Fashion Week. But, something happened while Ananya was on the red carpet that left the young star surprised.

While Ananya was posing for the paparazzi at the event, an argument broke out in front of her. As she looked at what was happening in front of her, Ananya was left confused and startled by the same as she didn’t know what to do. Later, when the organisers intervened, the Khaali Peeli star calmed down and continued to pose for the photographers. Well, Ananya’s reaction surely is extremely relatable but her reaction to the fight at LFW deserves your attention.

Panday’s look comprised of her bright striped tee with floral embellished denim jeans. Her make was spot on and she made heads turn with her chic yet trendy look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be seen in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. For the film, Ananya and Ishaan shot recently in Wai, Maharashtra and reportedly, the two did their stunts on their own. Directed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli’s first look was released in January in which Ananya and Ishaan were caught in the frame while shooting in a taxi. Khaali Peeli will be released on June 12, 2020. Apart from this, Ananya also has Shakun Batra’s untitled film with and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

