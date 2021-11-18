Ananya Panday is stealing hearts in this sequined pink lehenga; Here’s what Janhvi Kapoor demands

Ananya Panday is currently grabbing all the eyeballs as the actress is in Las Vegas shooting for her upcoming movie Liger. Her pictures with Mike Tyson has been going viral and we bet that she is having a gala time on the sets. Well, a video of Ananya was posted by ace designer Manish Malhotra today in which she stuns in a sequined pink lehenga. We bet you wouldn’t be able to take your eyes off her and fall in love with her lehenga. Even Janhvi Kapoor could not resist taking to the comments section and her comment is just so relatable.

In the video, we can see Ananya Panday dressed in a sequined pink lehenga. The actress looks breathtakingly gorgeous in her outfit. The video begins with the diva walking into the frame looking like an Indian princess in her sequined lehenga. The top is backless and the lehenga is floor length. It is too hard for anyone to not like this lehenga. This video appears to be a BTS video from the photoshoot of Ananya. The moment Manish Malhotra posted this video, Janhvi Kapoor took to the comments section to write, “Can I have this lehenga please.” Well, we are sure that most of us would have this thought running in our minds after looking at the video.

Take a look:

On the Workfront, Ananya will be seen in Shakun Batra’s yet to be titled movie with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone and Arjun Varain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant and Gourav Adarsh. The actress was in the news after NCB found a WhatsApp conversation between her and Aryan Khan. She was also called for questioning.

Talking about Janhvi Kapoor, she will be seen next in Good Luck Jerry. It is helmed by Siddhart Sengupta and backed by Aanand L Rai. Besides this, she is also shooting for Helen remake titled Milli.

