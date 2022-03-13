Ananya Panday steals the spotlight as she sizzles in lacy black gown at an awards show; PICS
Her hair can be seen styled in a high braided ponytail, while her makeup looked absolutely flawless. The actress played with some blue eyeshadow while opting for a nude lip shade. A pair of dainty golden earrings and stylish black stilettos completed Ananya’s look.
Ananya Panday is only a few films old in the world of showbiz. She made her debut with the 2019 film Student of the Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. In a short time, the young actress has managed to find her space in the big and glamourous world of Bollywood. She has a huge following on Instagram, where fans often swoon over the actress’ pictures. To add to their excitement, she is often papped by the media too, as and when she steps out in the city.
Check out Ananya Panday’s latest pictures from an awards show:
In terms of work, Ananya was last seen in the Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan. Starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya, and Dhairya Karwa, the film explores the lives of four individuals and their tryst with love, loss, and betrayal. Ananya will be soon seen in Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger, where she will feature opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Apart from this, she also has Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav in the pipeline.
ALSO READ: PICS: Ananya Panday ups the glam quotient in an all-leather look as she gets papped post shoot