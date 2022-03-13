Ananya Panday steals the spotlight as she sizzles in lacy black gown at an awards show; PICS

Ananya Panday just raised the temperature as she arrived at the star-studded Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2022, a few moments back. The Gehraiyaan actress decided to go full glam tonight, as she wore a lacy black gown for the event. What accentuated her halter-neck gown, was its sheer feathery trail.

Her hair can be seen styled in a high braided ponytail, while her makeup looked absolutely flawless. The actress played with some blue eyeshadow while opting for a nude lip shade. A pair of dainty golden earrings and stylish black stilettos completed Ananya’s look.

Ananya Panday is only a few films old in the world of showbiz. She made her debut with the 2019 film Student of the Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. In a short time, the young actress has managed to find her space in the big and glamourous world of Bollywood. She has a huge following on Instagram, where fans often swoon over the actress’ pictures. To add to their excitement, she is often papped by the media too, as and when she steps out in the city.