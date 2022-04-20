Ananya Panday steals the thunder in blue bikini in new PICS; Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor left in awe

Ananya Panday just took the internet by storm with her latest photos on her Instagram space. The Student of The Year 2 actress is only a few movies old in showbiz. However, she has successfully cemented her place as one of the most popular newbies in the entertainment industry. Ananya enjoys a huge following on social media, where she likes to keep an active presence. She often shares stunning pictures and videos on the ‘gram, while fans swoon over her and keep on coming back for more. Keeping up with this trajectory, some time back, Ananya dropped a couple of pictures in a bikini. Her friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor can’t keep calm.

Taking to her Instagram, Ananya shared a couple of pictures from when she was shooting for Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. She can be seen donning a beautiful powder blue bikini, that she layered with an orange and white floral shrug. She did not have any makeup on, and her shoulder-length hair was kept open. Sharing these photos, Ananya captioned the post, “when continuity pictures aren’t so bad (tongue out emoji) throwback to Gehraiyaan dayzzz (wave emoji) (yellow heart emoji)”.

As long as Ananya shared these photos, her post was flooded with likes and comments. Among others, her BFFs Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor commented too, as they were left in awe. Suhana wrote, “Oh wowwww”. Shanaya’s comment read, “(heart eye emoji) anne”.

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s post:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ananya will be soon seen in Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India movie Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda. She is currently shooting for Arjun Varain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, where she will be sharing screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav.

