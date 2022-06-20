Ananya Panday stuns in brown co-ord set as she gets spotted in the city; PICS

Ananya Panday is one of the leading actresses of this generation and ever since she marked her debut in Bollywood, the star kid has been in the spotlight. She made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with the film Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She then starred in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan, Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter, and Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. The Khaali Peeli actress is very active on social media and makes it a point to keep her fans and admirers engaged with what she is up to, in her personal and professional life.

Ananya Panday took to Instagram to seek approval from fans on a dress she was wearing. Ananya looked stunning in her shimmering brown co-ord as she posed in front of her mirror. The caption on her photo read, “Yes??”. In her immediate next Instagram story, she again posed in front of the mirror and the caption read, “Ok bye” indicating that the actress got her answer. Later on, she was spotted in Bandra and got clicked by the paparazzi. The actress was cordial and graced the shutterbugs with photos of her in the stunning outfit before she made her way to her car.

Have a look at Ananya Panday’s mirror selfies and pap photos:

On the work front, Ananya, who was last seen in Gehraiyaan alongside Deepika Padukone, Sidhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa, will be next seen in Puri Jagganadh’s much-talked-about pan-India movie Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The movie is slated to hit the screens on August 25 this year. Post that, she will be seen in Excel Entertainment’s coming-of-age drama Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. On the personal front, she will be seen on Karan Johar’s controversial gossip show Koffee With Karan, with Vijay Deverakonda. The show premieres on 7th July, 2022 and her schedule is expected to be scheduled in August, coinciding with her film’s release.

