Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor twin in black as they step out for fun time at art exhibition

Childhood friends Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor, who frequently hang out together, recently checked out an art exhibition at the NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center) in Mumbai's Bandra. The girls had a great time at the center, as evidenced by their Instagram photos. From snapping selfies to admiring the incredible art, their Instagram pictures are quite captivating. The trio were also joined by their fathers, Sanjay Kapoor and Chunky Panday except Shah Rukh Khan.

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor visit NMACC

Today, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures of her visit to NMACC with her BFFs Suhana Khan and Sahanaya Kapoor. Ananya Panday shared the first picture, featuring a mirror selfie of the three of them in a room filled with neon-colored balls. The trio wore matching black outfits for their outing. In the second photo, Chunky Pandey and Sanjay Kapoor posed in front of a sign that read 'famous for no reason.' Ananya also posed in front of an art piece featuring three large hens sitting on a guitar. The actress posted a selfie with Shanaya and several more photos from the exhibition. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “expect the unexpected @nmacc.india,” along with a rainbow and a heart-eye emoji. HAVE A LOOK:

Ananya Panday and her rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted at Goa airport

Recently, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were seen leaving Goa airport after their vacation. They were wearing masks as they entered the airport for their journey home. Aditya had on a white long-sleeved t-shirt and black pants, while Ananya chose a casual outfit with a cream-colored t-shirt and faded jeans. She accessorized with a unique LV handbag, had her hair in a messy low bun, and wore sunglasses to complete her look. HAVE A LOOK:

Meanwhile, Ananya recently appeared in the comedy movie Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, which has been a hit at the box office. Her upcoming projects include Vikramaditya Motwane's computer screen film Control and Excel Entertainment's Kho Gaye Hum Kaha, where she'll be sharing the screen with Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

