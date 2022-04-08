Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan look typically stylish in black & white outfits on their dinner night; PIC

Ananya Panday is one of the actresses in Bollywood who is quite active on social media and often leaves the fans intrigued with her activities on Instagram. The Student of The Year 2 actress is seen sharing stunning pics of herself every now and then, be it from a shoot, on sets, her time with the family or her fun moments with her BFFs. Needless to say, each of Ananya’s pics goes viral in no time. And now, the Pati, Patni Aur Woh actress is once again making the headlines as she has shared a new pic with BFF Suhana Khan.

To note, Ananya and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana share a great equation and are often seen spending quality time together. And looks like the ladies had recently stepped out for a dinner night. This was evident as Ananya shared a beautiful pic of herself from the dinner night. In the pic, the Khaali Peeli actress looked stunning in her white outfit while Suhana made a statement in her black outfit. The ladies were seen posing happily while sitting at the dinner table. Ananya had captioned the image as, “Sis @suhanakhan2”.

Take a look at Ananya Panday pic:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ananya Panday, after basking in the success of Gehraiyaan, is working on Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Besides, she will also be seen in Puri Jagganadh’s much talked about pan India film Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. The movie is slated to release on August 25 this year.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday shares her take on relationships: Want to be with someone who allows me to change