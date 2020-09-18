Ananya Panday sums up experience of working with Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli in an EPIC 'coconutty' video

Ananya Panday took to social media to share a throwback photo and video with Ishaan Khatter from the sets of Khaali Peeli. With it, she clearly stated her experience of working with Ishaan in a cool manner.

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter are all set to entertain audiences in upcoming film Khaali Peeli. Amid this, the duo was recently seen jetting off to Goa. Now, Ananya and Ishaan's fans have seen how they indulge in harmless Instagram fun and their banter is loved. Amid this, recently, Ananya chose to sum up her experience of working with Ishaan for the first time in the most hilarious manner. The gorgeous star shared a throwback photo and video from sets in connection with it.

Taking to Instagram, Panday dropped a cute video from the sets of Khaali Peeli where she is seen trying to balance a coconut on her head while Ishaan recorded it on camera. In the cute video, Ananya is seen clad in her white top and seems focused on balancing the green coconut on her head. Amid this, Ishaan is seen filming it and also poking fun at her while she attempts the balancing act. Seeing the cute banter, fans showered love on the two.

Ananya shared the video where in the end, due to Ishaan's poking, the coconut fell from her head and she yelled in a hilarious manner. It was also captured in a photo that is going viral among Ananya and Ishaan's fan clubs. Ananya shared the same on Instagram and wrote, "Describe your experience working with Ishaan Khatter” .... #cocoNUTS #KhaaliPeeli #2ndOctober on @zeeplexofficial @macriaan."

Take a look at Ananya and Ishaan's video:

Meanwhile, the film is all set to drop on ZeePlex on October 2, 2020. It is helmed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Zee Studios, Ali Abbas Zafar. The two songs out till now are Tehas Nehas and Beyonse Sharma Jayegi. The song Beyonse Sharma Jayegi had its lyrics tweaked to avoid any trouble with the internarnational singer.

Credits :Ananya Panday Instagram

