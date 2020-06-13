Ananya Panday is super impressed with a TikToker mimicking her; Says ‘Did it better than me’

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram story to share a video of a TikTok user who managed to mimic her perfectly. The Khaali Peeli star lauded the acting done by the user.

Among the popular stars of Gen-Y, Ananya Panday seems to have garnered a huge fan following. The Khaali Peeli star is not just known for her acting performance but also for her candid and positive attitude. Fans love her interviews and every time Ananya steps out, she manages to make heads turn with her style. Many young girls look up to her as a style icon and anything she dons becomes a trend. Being active on social media, Ananya often shares fun stuff and recently, she did the same.

Taking to her Instagram story, Ananya shared a video of a TikTok user mimicking her from one of the shows she visited when she was promoting Student Of The Year 2 with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. In the video, we get to see a Tik Tok user nailing Ananya’s impression like a pro. Seeing the same, Ananya could not resist and share the same on her handle. Not just this, Ananya also lauded the TikTok user and mentioned that he did a fabulous job while mimicking her.

Ananya wrote, “Doing me better than me.” On another Instagram story of her, she wrote, “Fab,” as she shared the video of the TikToker on her personal Instagram handle. Seeing the same, fans were left in awe and the video is going viral on social media.

Here is Ananya Panday’s IG Story and the TiKTok video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be seen next in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. The film is directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film was supposed to release on June 12, 2020. However, due to the lockdown, the film’s release has been postponed. Apart from this, Ananya also has a film with Vijay Deverakonda and one with , Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Credits :Instagram

