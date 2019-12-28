Ananya Panday is super pumped as she gives her final shot of ‘2019’ with Khaali Peeli co star Ishaan Khatter

Post Khaali Peeli, Ananya Panday will be seen in Shakun Batra’s film starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhanth Chaturvedi,

Clearly, 2019, has been an amazing and kick-ass year for Ananya Panday because besides winning applause for her debut film- Student of the year 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday won hearts with her second film as well- Pati Patni Aur Woh. While Pati Patni Aur Woh has performed well at the box office, Ananya Panday has already started shooting for her third film- Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter, and today, Ananya Panday posted a photo from the sets of Khaali Peeli wherein she is seen posing with Ishaan Khatter and director Maqbool Khan and Ishaan Khatter and alongside the photo, Ananya wrote, “Last working day of 2019 can’t wait for what 2020 has in store for us #KhaaliPeeli..”

In the photo, Ananya Panday looks stunning in a white crop top, and white jeans, and Ishaan looks dapper in his casual attire. During a recent interview, when Ananya was quizzed about working with Ishaan Khatter, this SOTY2 actor had said that Ishaan Khatter is an immensely talented actor and the audiences haven’t seen half of his potential yet. Also, in Khaali Peeli, Ananya Panday will essay the role of a Mumbai girl and for the same, Ananya had said that she’d take inspiration from ’s role in Gully Boy.

Post Khaali Peeli, Ananya Panday will be seen in Shakun Batra’s film starring and Siddhanth Chaturvedi, and Ananya had revealed that she is super excited to work with Deepika.



