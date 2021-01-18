  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ananya Panday switches to 'Kendall Jenner' mode on social media

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has switched on her Kendall Jenner mode in a new post on social media.
16249 reads Mumbai
Ananya Panday switches to 'Kendall Jenner' mode on social media
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ananya posted a string of pictures from a photo shoot that has impressed fans and industry friends alike. Among those who lauded her efforts with their comments are Arjun Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Punit Malhotra.

"wannabe@kendalljenner," Ananya captioned the images.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)

The actress was seen in the recently released film "Khaali Peeli" opposite. Ishaan Khatter.

She will next be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled directorial with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ananya also has "Liger" coming up with Vijay Deverakonda.

Also read: PHOTOS: Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter are back in the bay after having enjoyed their Maldives vacay
 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :IANS

You may like these
Jacqueline Fernandez learns how to make 'filter coffee', Shares post on social media
Pankaj Tripathi celebrates 3 million Instagram followers in a unique way
Emraan Hashmi reveals he is back to the 'magical rooms called theatres’
Kiara Advani talks about her Bollywood journey; Says her 'entire journey has been special’
Shilpa Shetty Kundra and sister Shamita Shetty go the retro way with 'Badan pe Sitaare'
Gauahar Khan reveals she has not had even one holiday since her wedding