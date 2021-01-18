Ananya Panday switches to 'Kendall Jenner' mode on social media

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has switched on her Kendall Jenner mode in a new post on social media.

Ananya posted a string of pictures from a photo shoot that has impressed fans and industry friends alike. Among those who lauded her efforts with their comments are , Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Punit Malhotra.

"wannabe@kendalljenner," Ananya captioned the images.

The actress was seen in the recently released film "Khaali Peeli" opposite. Ishaan Khatter.

She will next be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled directorial with and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ananya also has "Liger" coming up with Vijay Deverakonda.

Also read: PHOTOS: Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter are back in the bay after having enjoyed their Maldives vacay



Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :IANS

Share your comment ×