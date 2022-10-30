Ananya Panday switches on her ‘Poo’ mode; Kareena Kapoor Khan, Suhana Khan, Alia Bhatt REACT
Today, Ananya Panday is celebrating her 24th birthday in style and this is what she has done. Do have a look at her newest avatar today and let us know how you feel about the same.
Ananya Panday has turned 24 years old today and it is evident that she can’t keep calm. Being a budding Bollywood actress, she is working hard nowadays to carve out her own niche in the industry. However, today is a special day for her and she has decided to spend her day in a unique way. Just a few hours back, the Student of the Year 2 actress dropped a video wherein she tries to mimic the character of ‘Poo’ from the film Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham.
The role of ‘Poo’ was essayed by popular Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan in this 2001 film.
Instagram Reactions on Ananya Panday’s reel
In a recent development, Ananya Panday dropped a reel on Instagram wherein she tries to copy the character of ‘Poo’ from the movie. This video has gone viral on social media.
Ananya captioned her post by saying, "It’s my birthday today and it’s Halloween tomorrow so obviously I had to dress as my alll time favourite POO! Obviously not even a patch on @kareenakapoorkhan I’m just a fan having a gala time. don’t shout at me @karanjohar @spacemuffin27 @stacygomes @kajal._komal killed it."
And now, Ananya’s look has been approved by popular actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena shared pictures of Ananya from the Halloween party hosted by Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani. Also, Ananya’s post on Instagram has received reactions from Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and popular Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt.
Alia Bhatt liked the post. Suhana Khan commented, “Love it” with a bunch of laughing emojis.
Ananya’s mother, Bhavana Pandey wrote, “Hahahahaha you are crazy. When did you do all of this?”
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared Ananya’s post on her Instagram story and wrote, “You looked PHAT,” with a winking eye emoji. For the unversed, according to “Poo, PHAT translates to “Pretty, hot and tempting.”
Kareena wished her a Happy Birthday as well. She wrote, “Happy Birthday you star lots of love”.
Ananya Panday’s Career Front
Ananya Panday, the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday, made her debut in the Hindi film industry in the year 2019 with the film Student of the Year 2. On the work front, Panday will next appear in the film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ alongside actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, and in then will be seen in the film ‘Dream Girl 2’ alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.
