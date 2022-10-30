Ananya Panday switches on her ‘Poo’ mode; Kareena Kapoor Khan, Suhana Khan, Alia Bhatt REACT

The role of ‘Poo’ was essayed by popular Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan in this 2001 film.

Ananya Panday has turned 24 years old today and it is evident that she can’t keep calm. Being a budding Bollywood actress, she is working hard nowadays to carve out her own niche in the industry. However, today is a special day for her and she has decided to spend her day in a unique way. Just a few hours back, the Student of the Year 2 actress dropped a video wherein she tries to mimic the character of ‘Poo’ from the film Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Instagram Reactions on Ananya Panday’s reel

In a recent development, Ananya Panday dropped a reel on Instagram wherein she tries to copy the character of ‘Poo’ from the movie. This video has gone viral on social media.

Ananya captioned her post by saying, "It’s my birthday today and it’s Halloween tomorrow so obviously I had to dress as my alll time favourite POO! Obviously not even a patch on @kareenakapoorkhan I’m just a fan having a gala time. don’t shout at me @karanjohar @spacemuffin27 @stacygomes @kajal._komal killed it."

And now, Ananya’s look has been approved by popular actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena shared pictures of Ananya from the Halloween party hosted by Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani. Also, Ananya’s post on Instagram has received reactions from Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and popular Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt liked the post. Suhana Khan commented, “Love it” with a bunch of laughing emojis.

Ananya’s mother, Bhavana Pandey wrote, “Hahahahaha you are crazy. When did you do all of this?”

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared Ananya’s post on her Instagram story and wrote, “You looked PHAT,” with a winking eye emoji. For the unversed, according to “Poo, PHAT translates to “Pretty, hot and tempting.”

Kareena wished her a Happy Birthday as well. She wrote, “Happy Birthday you star lots of love”.