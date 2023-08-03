Ananya Panday takes Barbie theme 'too seriously' as she flaunts toned body in pink bikini; Fans are all hearts

Ananya Panday who was recently seen making an appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii prem Kahaani shared a bunch of photos from her Ibiza vacation. The actress cannot get enough of her Spain holiday where she was spotted spending her time with Aditya Roy Kapur. The rumored couple was also seen attending a concert together in Spain. Sharing the photos, Ananya seems to join the trend of Barbie fever as she flaunted her toned body in a pink bikini. She treated her fans with her amazing beach fashion statements.

Ananya Panday flaunts toned body in pink bikini

A while ago, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram and shared a bunch of her Ibiza vacation photos. Sharing the photos, the Liger actress wrote, "took the pink theme too seriously." In the pictures, Ananya looked like a beach babe showing off her toned body in a pink bikini. She posed beside the Ibiza beach and flaunted a bright smile. Reacting to her photos, Maheep Kapoor dropped three red heart emojis.

As soon as Ananya shared her vacay photos in a pink bikini, fans were quick enough to react to them. One wrote, "Nice click.... Looking gorgeous." Another commented, "Such a pretty girl." "Prettiest," wrote a third fan. "Looking so beautiful," commented a fourth fan. Another comment read, "Ananya looks cute in pink." Others were seen dropping red heart and heart-eye emojis.

Recently, another song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released, titled Heart Throb. The song featured Ranveer Singh in particular and Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Varun Dhawan made cameo appearances.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared the full version of the song. Sharing the video, Ananya thanked Karan Johar and expressed her gratitude. She wrote, "Thank you for this Karan I love you" and also praised Ranveer's dancing moves, “No one does it like you.”

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday will be seen in Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Apart from this, the actress also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vikramaditya Motwane's upcoming untitled film in the pipeline.

