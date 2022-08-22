Ananya Panday looks radiant in pink as she takes blessings at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib ahead of Liger's release

Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She made her debut in the 2019 film Student of the Year 2 and ever since then, the young actress has been constantly in the limelight. The actress is currently busy promoting her most anticipated film ‘Liger’ with the South sensation Vijay Devarakonda. They are leaving no stones unturned to promote the upcoming film. Now, the team of Liger reached Delhi to promote the film.

Speaking of which, just a while ago, Ananya shared some photos as she visited Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in the city to take blessings ahead of the release of Liger. The actress wore a pink suit and looked pretty as usual. While sharing the photos, she wrote, "Satnam Waheguru... Waheguru ji ka Khalsa Waheguru ji ki fateh". Her mother Bhavana Pandey also reacted to the photos.

Check Ananya Panday's post here:

Check Ananya Panday's Instagram story here:

Talking about the upcoming film Liger, Vijay Deverakonda will play an MMA artist with a stammering issue in the moive and Ananya Panday will play his love interest. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu will also essay key roles in the film, along with Mike Tyson in a special role. Liger is a pan-India film and will hit theaters on August 25.

Apart from Liger, Ananya also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with her Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant and The White Tiger fame Adarsh Gourav. The film, written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Arjun Varain Singh is a coming-of-age story about three friends in the digital age in the pipeline. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Ananya will also star in Aushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2.

