Ananya Panday takes a dig at herself when Rysa Panday pleads her to 'Stop singing'; WATCH

Ananya Panday took the internet by storm when she first entered the limelight and showcased her talent in Bollywood with Student of the Year 2. The diva has gained popularity by being a part of several other projects and is now prepping for her upcoming sports-action film Liger. Apart from her exceptional skills in acting, the star is also known for her great sense of humour. The diva is seen sharing details about her life online and often makes quirky remarks.

In her most recent Instagram story, the star shared a screenshot of a chat she had with her sister Rysa Panday. In the photo, we can see her little sister asks her to “stop singing” and hilariously mocks her by adding, “My ears are bleeding.” Replying to her sister’s funny messages in an innovative way, Ananya sarcastically wrote, “Always great chatting with you” and tagged her sister. The actress definitely is quick with her quirky comebacks. The hysterical conversation between the siblings is bound to put a smile on everyone’s face.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya is currently shooting for Shakun Batra's untitled film alongside and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Paps often spot the trio together during their shoot. The actress will be seen next to South star Vijay Deverakonda in his Bollywood debut film Liger, which will be released in multiples languages like Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The film is slated to release on September 9, 2021.

