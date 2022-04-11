Ananya Panday takes a dip in pool after enjoying pizza in new PICS; Don’t miss her relatable caption

Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actors among the current generation of Bollywood celebs. Since her debut in the 2019 film Student of The Year 2, the actress has been in the limelight. Apart from entertaining her fans in movies, Ananya also keeps them engaged with her posts on social media. She is quite active on her Instagram space where she regularly treats fans to glimpses of her personal and professional life. Keeping up with this trajectory, earlier tonight, Ananya shared not one, but two fun pictures on her Instagram space and you should not miss them!

Sometime back, Ananya Pandey took to the photo-and-video sharing application and dropped two photos. The first picture showcased her donning a red co-ord set and enjoying some delectable-looking pizza on her bed, while being surrounded by several pizza boxes. In the next picture, she was seen inside a pool, looking drop-dead gorgeous in white swimwear. Sharing the pictures, she wrote a funny yet relatable caption regarding the constant cycle of snacking and exercising. Her caption read, “it’s called (sparkle emoji) balance (sparkle emoji)”.

Take a look at Ananya Pandey’s pictures:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ananya was last seen in Shakun Batra’s directorial Gehraiyaan alongside Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. She now has quite a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline. Ananya will be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She is currently filming for Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan where she will share screen space with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav.

