Ananya Panday takes fashion inspiration from dad Chunky Panday

Ananya Panday reveals she takes fashion inspiration from dad Chunky Panday and follows his mantra of wearing anything that makes her happy.

One of the most stunning new entrants in Bollywood, Ananya Panday stole our hearts much before she appeared on the silver screen. Candid and cute, Ananya is known for her peppy style and incredible fashion choices. Being two films old in the industry, Ananya has given a glimpse of her great taste in fashion. Be it her debut movie Student of the Year 2 or Kartik Aaryan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya looked resplendent in both. The starlet made a lot of buzz ever since she placed her foot forward in the industry. Being launched by Dharma Productions, Ananya tasted stardom in no time.

While everyone wants to know about her beauty regime, her love life, films and more, Ananya Panday has made a major revelation about her fashion. The actress says that she takes fashion inspiration from dad Chunky Panday. Speaking to Times of India, she stated that she has learned from her father that if you are pleased with what you are wearing, the others around you too will feel the same. She calls her father an experimental guy and says that he tries out different patterns and colours and pulls them off incredibly well. Thus, she follows the same mantra, wears what she likes, has fun with it, doesn't take it too seriously and stays happy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will soon be seen sharing the screen with Ishaan Khatter in Maqbool Khan's Khaali Peeli releasing on June 12, 2020. It is an action thriller directed by Maqbool Khan and bankrolled by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra. She will also be seen in Shakun Batra's next along with and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Credits :Times Of India

