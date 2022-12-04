Ananya Panday takes over Bandra streets on Sunday; BFF Suhana Khan wants to join too

Actress Ananya Panday is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Dream Girl 2. She has collaborated with Ayushmann Khurrana for the sequel. Amid her busy shooting schedule, the actress was seen enjoying a lazy Sunday afternoon with her team in Mumbai. She was seen enjoying scrumptious food while exploring the streets of Bandra. She took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures from her visit.

The star kid, who is a fitness freak, was seen enjoying mouthwatering dishes and a cup of coffee with her team. In the pictures, she is seen sporting a white tank top with body-hugging pants and a blue cap. She also wore a mask to avoid the paparazzi's attention. She offered glimpses of how she enjoyed her afternoon on the streets of Bandra. Along with the pictures, she wrote, "Nothing like walking around Bandra on a Sunday afternoon." Have a look:

Soon after she posted the pictures, her BFF Suhana Khan, who is busy shooting for her debut project, The Archies, reacted to her post. She commented, "Take me also." Rhea Kapoor called her a 'cutie' while Maheep Kapoor wrote, "Yum!" Even the fans were all hearts.

Work front

Ananya was last seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. The film failed to impress the audience as it performed poorly at the box office. She will be next seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The actress has already completed shooting for it. The film will mark her second collaboration with Siddhant after Gehraiyaan. Her Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann is slated to release on 29th June 2023. It also stars Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa in key roles.