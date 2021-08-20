Ananya Panday takes us inside her all white vanity van in a tell all video; Shanaya Kapoor notices THIS

Actress Ananya Panday has treated her fans with a glimpse of her gorgeous and all white vanity van on Friday and well, it surely looks like every girl's dream. The Khaali Peeli actress has previously also given all a sneak peek of her vanity van shenanigans in photos. However, this is the first time she herself has shared a complete video from inside the swanky van. While Ananya's fans loved the tour, her best friend Shanaya Kapoor seemed to have noticed this cute element in her vanity van.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared a video in which she is seen talking about her likes and preferences in terms of food items, tattoos, piercings and more. As she kept on sharing her likes while addressing her fans in the video, Ananya kept on walking around her vanity van. From a stunning dressing table to a single bed to relax on, Ananya's vanity seemed like a perfect sanctuary where one could work and rest too when needed. However, while Ananya was showing us around in the video, her best friend Shanaya seemed to be in love with Ananya's water bottle. She noticed how Ananya was hugging it and wrote, "The bottle hug say thank u."

Meanwhile, recently, Ananya was in the headlines owing to Shakun Batra's film wrap party on set. Photos from the set were shared by , Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday as they finished shooting for the film. The film is a complex relationship drama and Ananya, Deepika and Siddhant along with Dhairya Karwa are a part of it. The film is being backed by Dharma Productions.

Apart from this, Ananya had Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. It is produced by and directed by Puri Jagannadh.

